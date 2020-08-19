Best Prime Day Headphone Deals 2020: What To Expect

Amazon Prime Day has served as an excellent time to pick up audio equipment on the cheap, especially earbuds and headphones. The technology in headphones has dramatically improved in just the last year, with average battery life per charge ballooning from just four hours to upwards of six or eight per charge in earbuds. For over-ear headphones, expecting more than 30 hours per charge is not out of the question. Additionally, noise-canceling technology has made improvements in both headphones and earbuds by leaps and bounds, so if you haven’t thought about looking to upgrade your personal audio, there has never been a better time. In addition to personal audio equipment, Amazon Prime Day will offer some of the best deals all year, so make sure you check out Prime Day deals that we think are worth jumping on before they’re gone.

Today’s Best Prime Day Headphone Deals

Skullcandy Riff — $40 , was $50

— , was $50 Anker Soundcore Life Q20 — $50 , was $60

— , was $60 Powerbeats 3 — $90 , was $200

— , was $200 Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $139 , was $160

— , was $160 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $169 , was $200

— , was $200 Sony WH-1000XM3 — $220 , was $350

— , was $350 Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — $235 , was $250

— , was $250 Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $300 , was $350

— , was $350 Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 — $390, was $400

There aren’t yet any Amazon Prime Day deals because Amazon Prime Day hasn’t yet begun, and we aren’t even quite sure what date Amazon has selected for the sale after moving it from its normal July date. But if you’re looking for some headphones or earbuds right now and can’t wait, these are the best deals currently available.

What Prime Day Headphone Deals To Expect

Though we like to keep our fingers crossed for deep discounts on the latest products, you might find even better deals on personal audio equipment that is maybe one generation old, but still fantastic. Older products are always treated to the most significant discounts, but there are flash deals of limited quantities that often see discounts down to the lowest prices you can expect.

For example, with Sony announcing the successor to the extremely popular WH-1000XM3 headphones in the new XM4, it would come as no surprise to see the previous generation see discounts as Sony eliminates older inventory.

Though we aren’t sure just yet which headphones are going to be seeing deep discounts, we can guess that there will be a mix of well-known names as well as some great buds you might not have heard of that will still be excellent buys. We’ve been surprised by the performance of lesser-known entities like Earfun, Soundpeats, and Avantree who might not draw your eyes with brand power, but who make great products nonetheless.

So while you should come prepared to jump on limited-time deals for headphones like Apple Airpods and Airpods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Google Pixel Buds 2, Jabra headphones and buds, or Bose over-ear headphones, you might also want to be ready to take advantage of sales from companies from those we mentioned above to 1More, Tranya, JLab, and others. The market is full of outstanding earbuds from a wide variety of options, but also be aware that not every headphone from every brand is good, so make sure to cross-reference sales with our robust library of headphone reviews.

