Berlin motorway accidents ‘could have been terrorism’ – German prosecutors

German prosecutors say they suspect a series of accidents on a Berlin motorway was an act “motivated by Islamism”.

Six people were injured, three of them seriously, when a vehicle collided with cars and motorbikes on the A100 at around 18.30 CET on Tuesday evening.

Initial reports indicated that all the accidents were allegedly caused by one man. An individual was arrested at the scene by police officers.

This incident was “motivated by Islamism according to the current state of the investigation,” a spokesman for the local prosecutor’s office told AFP.

There were also indications that the suspect was suffering from psychological problems, according to DPA.

Authorities closed the motorway for several hours to investigate the contents of the suspect’s vehicle, but no suspicious items were immediately found. The road has since been reopened for traffic on Wednesday morning.

State Security officials are now leading the investigation.

Germany has been on high alert regarding terrorism since December 2016, when 12 people were killed when a truck rammed into pedestrians in Berlin’s Christmas market. 56 others were injured in the attack which was claimed by the Islamic State group.