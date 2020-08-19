Berlin-based travel booking service Omio raises $100M, bringing its total raised to ~$400M, and says it's eyeing potential M,amp;A opportunities in the sector (Natasha Lomas/)

Natasha Lomas / :
Berlin-based travel booking service Omio raises $100M, bringing its total raised to ~$400M, and says it’s eyeing potential M,amp;A opportunities in the sector — Multimodal travel platform Omio (formerly GoEuro) has raised $100M in late stage funding to help see its business through the coronavirus crisis.
