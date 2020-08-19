Belarusian opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya urges EU to respect people’s choice By

© . Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya addresses the nation in Lithuania
MINSK () – Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Wednesday called on the EU Council not to recognise what she said were fraudulent presidential elections, urging European countries to respect choice of Belarusian people.
Tsikhanouskaya, who is in neighbouring Lithuania, was speaking in a video address.
