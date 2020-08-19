August Alsina Determined to Be Good Example as He Takes Guardianship of Orphaned Nieces

Instagram

The ‘Testimony’ star says having the responsibility of raising three young girls since 2018 after his sister lost her battle with cancer really made him grow up.

–

R&B singer August Alsina is “striving” to set a good example to his three nieces after becoming their legal guardian in 2018.

The 27 year old stepped up to look after Chaylin, 14, Amaiya, 13, and Kayden, 11, two years ago when their mum, Chandra, lost her battle with cancer on Christmas Day, eight years after their dad, August’s brother Melvin, was shot dead in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Although Chandra had been sick for some time, Alsina never thought she’d actually die.

“It was to the point of delusion… I was just like, ‘No way, ain’t no way that’s going to happen (sic),’ ” he told People.com.

“I remember my sister asking me, ‘Would you take custody?’ I’m like, ‘Of course I will. But there’s no way you’re going to die.’ ”

He continued, “As she was making plans to leave this earth, she texted me, ‘All this time you’ve been running from being a parent, from having kids, and now you’re forced to.’ ”

“I’m like, ‘I just play the cards that life deals me, and I’ll figure everything out.’ She said, ‘You always do.’ And she went to sleep and that was that.”

Having the responsibility of raising three young girls overnight really made Alsina grow up, as he realised there was little room for “childish behaviour” as a parent, and the artist is determined to make his late brother and his partner proud as he cares for his so-called “naughters.”

“I’m striving to be an example…,” he shared. “I want them to know and trust that they’re going to be alright here with or without me, or without any man, without any woman, without any parent.”

The singer, who recently hit headlines after revealing he had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith during a 2016 break in her marriage to Hollywood actor Will, added, “They are beautiful kids with beautiful energy. I’m excited to see life unfold for them, and I want to be as present as I possibly can within their life while still being able to show them what it looks like to have a career.”

His nieces are featured prominently in his documentary, “State of EMERGEncy: The Rise of August Alsina“, which was released simultaneously with his studio album of the same name in June (20).