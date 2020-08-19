Astros’ Yordan Alvarez ‘maybe’ lost for year because of bad knee?

One day after the Houston Astros confirmed that slugger Yordan Alvarez was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday due to what the club described as ” knee discomfort ,” Houston manager Dusty Baker offered a grim update on the 23-year-old.

Per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, Baker spoke of Alvarez’s status during an appearance on Houston sports-talk radio station KBME 790:

“Yordan Alvarez, it looks like he’s done, maybe for the year, maybe. We’ll see.”

Alvarez missed the first several weeks of the season following a bout with the coronavirus. He hit a home run in his first at-bat of 2020 versus the Seattle Mariners last Friday but was scratched from Sunday’s outing and underwent a Monday MRI that reportedly showed nothing overly alarming.

The 2019 American League Rookie of the Year hit .250 with one homer and four RBI in two contests against Seattle.