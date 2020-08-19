Home Sports Astros’ Yordan Alvarez ‘maybe’ lost for year because of bad knee?

Astros’ Yordan Alvarez ‘maybe’ lost for year because of bad knee?

One day after the Houston Astros confirmed that slugger Yordan Alvarez was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday due to what the club described as ” knee discomfort ,” Houston manager Dusty Baker offered a grim update on the 23-year-old.

Per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, Baker spoke of Alvarez’s status during an appearance on Houston sports-talk radio station KBME 790:

“Yordan Alvarez, it looks like he’s done, maybe for the year, maybe. We’ll see.”

Alvarez missed the first several weeks of the season following a bout with the coronavirus. He hit a home run in his first at-bat of 2020 versus the Seattle Mariners last Friday but was scratched from Sunday’s outing and underwent a Monday MRI that reportedly showed nothing overly alarming.

The 2019 American League Rookie of the Year hit .250 with one homer and four RBI in two contests against Seattle. 

