Ashton Kutcher’s Terrible Artwork Lives on as NFT After Incineration By Cointelegraph

Ashton Kutcher’s Terrible Artwork Lives on as NFT After Incineration
An ‘artwork’ doodled by famed That 70s Show star Ashton Kutcher has been digitized and will be auctioned on the new non-fungible token (NFT) and digital art marketplace Cryptograph.
The auction will raise funds for ecological conservation non-profits Global Wildlife Conservation and Oxygen Seven, with bidding set to commence on August 25 from 10 am PT and remain open for three days.
