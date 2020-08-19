Are you skipping the Galaxy Note 20 for the Z Fold 2?

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
4

I sure as hell hope that the unfounded rumors or thoughts out there about the fold replacing the note never come true. I can’t go to a plastic screen and as long as they have a plastic screen, they won’t have a stylus as it’ll dig into the screen. I just don’t need something folding as my daily driver. If that was the case, I’d probably opt for the Surface Duo instead where they can manage two…

