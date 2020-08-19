Anthony Davis: I need to ‘make things easier for LeBron’

The Lakers are trying to find answers after a tough Game 1 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and Anthony Davis says that he has a responsibility to help take the burden off of teammate LeBron James.

“There’s always going to be critics when you’re playing with the best player in the game,” Davis said. “My job is to relieve pressure off of him. But I don’t listen to what anybody has to say about my play or the play of my teammates. I do have a responsibility to play at a high level and help make things easier for LeBron.”

It’s an admirable perspective to have but to be fair to Davis, he was pretty darn good in that first game. He scored 28 points and 11 rebounds, while LeBron added 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists. If anything, it’s the rest of the team that needs to step up and “make things easier” for their elite duo, as Danny Green and Alex Caruso were the only other Lakers to reach double-digit points.

Despite the team’s struggles, Davis remains confident that the Lakers will bounce back and aren’t in any danger of losing the series to the Trail Blazers.

“We’re not panicking,” Davis said. “We’re going to figure this thing out. Our shots will start to fall.”

If the Lakers are going to rebound, Davis is right that they will need their shots to start falling, as they only made 15.6% of their three-point attempts in Game 1.