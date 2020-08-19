Andrew Johns left fuming at fans trying to catch out NRL stars via social media videos

Rugby league legends Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler have slammed fans who use social media as an attempt to catch NRL stars breaking COVID-19 protocols in public.

The pair were left fuming after reports that fans had been signing into cafes using the names of NZ Warriors players in an attempt to get them in trouble from the league.

Johns was left baffled as to why people would behave as such, calling the treatment of players “torture” in the social media era.

“Why would you do that? I’m talking about signing in and even posing as a Warriors player trying to get them in trouble,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

Fans have reportedly been using the names of NZ Warriors players at restaurants and cafes this season (Getty)

“What has happened to this country? People are taking photos of other people trying to give them up all the time, it’s torture. It’s because they want to shame people.

“Apparently shaming went out in the early 1900s, they abolished it because it was destroying people and destroying people’s families. They’d put them out and throw rotten fruit at them, but the public shaming they eradicated it because it destroyed people.

“Now it’s back because of social media. People love publicly shaming people. They love to see people in all sorts, in the horrors. I don’t know whether it’s jealousy or what it is, it makes me crook.”

Fittler called people who sign into cafes or restaurants as NRL players “stupid”, and said in light of the racist abuse levelled at Panthers star Brent Naden, the league needed to sit down with the abusers to understand the thought process behind their actions.

Brent Naden is the latest NRL star to be racially vilified by someone in the crowd (Getty)

“It makes them feel better. It makes their little ordinary life feel better for that moment,” he said.

“The key is to get a hold of these kids and ask them what makes them think they can sit there and talk to someone like that.

“We need to sit down and ask them, and they need to sit down in front of Brent (Naden) and Brent needs to explain to them (why it’s hurtful).

“Unless we start finding out off the people who are actually doing the racial abusing what’s going through their head, if they’ve had too much to drink, then let’s talk about the drink and have people not drink at the footy.

“We need to find out why they think it’s okay to say anything racially.”