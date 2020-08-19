Analog Devices Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

© . Analog Devices Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



.com – Analog Devices (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Analog Devices announced earnings per share of $1.36 on revenue of $1.46B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $1.28 on revenue of $1.43B.

Analog Devices shares are down 0% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.47% from its 52 week high of $127.39 set on June 5. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 24.95% from the start of the year.

Analog Devices shares gained 0.53% in pre-market trade following the report.

Analog Devices follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Analog Devices’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on July 30, who reported EPS of $2.58 on revenue of $59.69B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.05 on revenue of $52.29B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on July 22 with fourth quarter EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $38.03B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $36.54B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting .com’s earnings calendar