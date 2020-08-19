All Judges and Host Ryan Seacrest Return, Bobby Bones’ Future Is in Limbo

ABC

“American Idol” has revealed the line-up for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, August 19, ABC announced that judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie reportedly will reunite once again for season 4. Host Ryan Seacrest is also set to return and join the trio.

“American Idol has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire, and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people’s homes during a time when we needed it the most,” Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a press release. “There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest.”

Meanwhile, showrunner and executive producer Trish Kinane gushed over the trio of judges, calling them “fun, astute and really know how to spot talent.” Kinane added, “Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar and take American Idol to new heights next season.”

“We are so grateful to the fans for sticking with us – and pushing us to No. 1 – during this most challenging of times. And we are thrilled to be able to welcome Ryan, Katy, Lionel and Luke back to help us discover our next American Idol,” fellow showrunner Eli Holzman continued. “At times like these, it is more important than ever to give families wholesome entertainment, packed full of hope, talent and inspiration – where dreams come true. And that is what American Idol is all about.”

Since there’s no mention of in-house mentor Bobby Bones, it seems like things are still uncertain for him.

The fourth season of ABC’s reality competition show, which was renewed back in May, is scheduled to air in 2021. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the show trades their traditional live bus tour with virtual auditions.