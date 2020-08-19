Air Miles Rewards now include Spotify, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo subscriptions

Air Miles has introduced new Rewards focused on entertainment subscription services.
Specifically, card users now can redeem Cash Miles towards Spotify credit in denominations of $10.
Further, collectors can use their Dream Miles to claim 12-month subscriptions to these four video game services:
- Nintendo Switch Online
- PlayStation Now
- PlayStation Plus
- Xbox Live Gold
Additionally, Air Miles says its online shopping portal, airmilesshops.ca, has new brands, such as Samsung, Simons, Estée Lauder and Columbia. Altogether, the store has more than two hundred retail partners, says Air Miles.
Source: Air Miles