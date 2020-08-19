AFL news, Tom Lynch is a ‘w—er’ who ‘went to a good team to get success’, says Lions star Mitch Robinson

Brisbane Lions star Mitch Robinson has branded Richmond’s Tom Lynch a “w—er” who “went to a good team to get success” after the Tiger was fined for striking.

Lynch was handed two $1000 fines for striking both Sam Collins and Jarrod Witts in Richmond’s win over Gold Coast on Monday after also being punished in Round 10 for shoving the head of Brisbane star Alex Witherden into the ground.

Lynch was also publicly mocked for feigning to hit Collins during the same match, only for the Suns defender not to flinch at all.

The 27-year-old’s antics haven’t won himself many fans in 2020 after moving to the club last year to secure a premiership in his debut season with the club.

Tom Lynch scuffles with Jarrod Witts during Round 12 of the AFL. (Getty) (Getty)

Melbourne great David Schwarz publicly proclaimed on 3AW radio yesterday that Lynch will win “goose of the year” if his behaviour doesn’t improve, and now Robinson has also upped the heat on the Tiger on behalf of the AFL players’ cohort.

Replying to a comment from a streamer while on the video game streaming service Twitch that said Lynch is the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), Robinson replied: “Is he? Do you know him do you, f—head?”

“He went to a good team to get success, that’s what he did. He went to a premiership team and thinks he’s that good.

“He just does my head in. He’s a w—er.”

Those remarks come after Robinson poked fun at Lynch on Twitter, referencing his ugly head shove on Witherden when commenting on footage of his failed pretend hit.

Schwarz also warned Lynch that if he continues the niggle off the ball, “someone will line him up.”

“He’s not a Barry Hall, he’s not a Plugger Lockett or a Derm who’s actually going to go the biff.

“If he keeps continuing to do it someone’s going to get him. Someone will line him up and we’re going to go ‘Guess what Tom? You probably deserved it.’

“Stop being a knucklehead, play the game and stop trying to be something you’re not.”