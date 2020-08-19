AFL news | Mitch Robinson risks being ‘a Jason Akermanis’ style outcast, Matthew Lloyd says

Mitch Robinson has been baked by Brisbane coach Chris Fagan for his “wanker” sledge of Richmond star Tom Lynch.

And AFL great Matthew Lloyd warned the outspoken midfielder that he risked becoming a Lions outcast like Jason Akermanis, dumped “in the too-hard basket”.

Robinson has copped swift backlash for sledging Lynch over a video game stream, saying: “He went to a good team to get success, that’s what he did. He went to a premiership team and thinks he’s that good. He just does my head in. He’s a wanker.”

Fagan took a dim view of those comments, Caroline Wilson revealed on Footy Classified.

Brisbane Lions midfielder Mitch Robinson. (Getty)

“That is just the most unbelievably ridiculous spray,” Wilson said.

“I know if came off the back of the [Alex] Witherden incident, it’s two weeks old, it’s emerged today, the Lions have become aware of it today.

“I’m told the coach, Chris Fagan, became aware of it today, has spoke quite severely to Mitch Robinson, who has apologised. He’s apologised to his club for the language he used; I’m not sure if he’s apologised to Tom or not.”

Robinson has already taken a crack at revered Geelong captain Joel Selwood this season. Lloyd said that the distractions instigated by Robinson risked overriding his value to the Lions.

“He had his 200th [game] two weeks ago, Mitch Robinson, and he was lauded for what he’s done for a lot of Brisbane players and all those sorts of things,” Lloyd said.

“But he’s got to be careful that he doesn’t become a Jason Akermanis, in that he gets to a point where he becomes such a distraction for Chris Fagan, having to put out spot fires; ‘Sorry Joel Selwood, sorry Tom Lynch sorry Chris Scott, sorry Damien Hardwick’.

“While you’re winning it’s OK, when Aker was winning and his team was winning premierships, everyone accepted it. But the moment you start losing and Mitch isn’t playing that well, I think you can easily find yourself in the too-hard basket.”

Footy Classified host and Collingwood president Eddie McGuire pointed out that Akermanis was a Brownlow Medallist and triple premiership player, to which Lloyd replied: “But was still asked to leave.”

Wilson added: “What’s he remembered for now though, Ed?”

Mitch Robinson is given a guard of honour by Brisbane Lions teammates after his 200th game. (Getty)

Former St Kilda and Fremantle coach Ross Lyon said that Robinson was at odds with what the resurgent Lions had created and needed the pull his head in.

“Mitch, he’s a good redemption story. From Carlton, turned his life around,” Lyon said.

“But we’ve all admired Brisbane as well, gone about it quietly, rebuilt. [David] Noble, Fagan, [Lachie] Neale, [Dayne] Zorko. This doesn’t fit their brand or what they stand for as a team.

“I’d be concerned. I’m glad to hear they’ve spoken to him, because I’m at the roll of the eyes stage with Mitch. You know what, you’re going OK, son, but you’re just having a little bit too much to say.

“Situationally – he’s the hard man of Brisbane. Lachie Neale’s getting tagged and sat-on. It’s Grand Final day. Coach said, ‘Son, you’ve got to make some impact here’; and then he might tread a line where he might say [something] and the world might come at him.

“So you know what, just go about it quietly and do your business.”

Port Adelaide great Warren Tredrea has called on Robinson to apologise personally to Lynch.