A guide to this week’s Northern Trust championship at TPC Boston

The first leg of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs kicks off this week with the Northern Trust at TPC Boston in Norton.

The top 125 players in the FedExCup standings after last week’s Wyndham Championship qualified for the Northern Trust. Players in the top 70 after the Northern Trust advance to the BMW Championship, and the top 30 after that qualify for the final round of the playoffs, the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

TPC Boston did not hold an event last year following a decision to reduce the playoffs from four events to three and a reshuffling of the PGA Tour calendar. The 2019 Northern Trust was held at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, where it is scheduled to return in 2021 as part of an alternating-site plan for the tournament.

Tournament details

Where: TPC Boston, Norton.

Dates: Aug. 20-23.

Purse: $9.5 million

Winner’s share: $1,710,000

Course overview: Originally designed by Arnold Palmer in 2002, the par-71, 7,297-yard course has since been updated by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner, with help from Brad Faxon in 2007 and again in 2011. TPC Boston is situated on nearly 400 acres that wind their way through natural terrain, woodlands, and wetlands.

Vijay Singh (third round, 2006) and Mike Weir (first round, 2008) share the 18-hole course record of 61. The 72-hole record is 262, shared by Singh (2008), Charley Hoffman (2010), and Henrik Stenson (2013). Here is a hole-by-hole guide to the course.

Spectator policy: Fans are not allowed to attend this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schedule

Thursday: First round, 7:20 a.m.

Friday: Second round, 7:20 a.m.

Saturday: Third round, 8 a.m.

Sunday: Final round, 8 a.m.