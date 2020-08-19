A guide to this week’s Northern Trust championship at TPC Boston

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Andrew Mahoney

August 19, 2020 | 3:21 PM

The first leg of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs kicks off this week with the Northern Trust at TPC Boston in Norton.

The top 125 players in the FedExCup standings after last week’s Wyndham Championship qualified for the Northern Trust. Players in the top 70 after the Northern Trust advance to the BMW Championship, and the top 30 after that qualify for the final round of the playoffs, the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

TPC Boston did not hold an event last year following a decision to reduce the playoffs from four events to three and a reshuffling of the PGA Tour calendar. The 2019 Northern Trust was held at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, where it is scheduled to return in 2021 as part of an alternating-site plan for the tournament.

Tournament details

Where: TPC Boston, Norton.

Dates: Aug. 20-23.

Purse: $9.5 million

Winner’s share: $1,710,000

Course overview: Originally designed by Arnold Palmer in 2002, the par-71, 7,297-yard course has since been updated by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner, with help from Brad Faxon in 2007 and again in 2011. TPC Boston is situated on nearly 400 acres that wind their way through natural terrain, woodlands, and wetlands.

Vijay Singh (third round, 2006) and Mike Weir (first round, 2008) share the 18-hole course record of 61. The 72-hole record is 262, shared by Singh (2008), Charley Hoffman (2010), and Henrik Stenson (2013). Here is a hole-by-hole guide to the course.

Spectator policy: Fans are not allowed to attend this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schedule

Thursday: First round, 7:20 a.m.

Friday: Second round, 7:20 a.m.

Saturday: Third round, 8 a.m.

Sunday: Final round, 8 a.m.

Television coverage

Wednesday: 2-4 p.m., Golf Channel

Thursday: 3-7 p.m., Golf Channel.

Friday: 3-7 p.m., Golf Channel.

Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3 p.m.-6 p.m., CBS.

Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 2:30-6:30 p.m., CBS.

Players to watch

Patrick Reed: The No. 9 player in the world is the defending champion, although he won the event at Liberty National in New Jersey in 2019.

Bryson DeChambeau: The eighth-ranked player in the world and No. 4 in the FedEx Cup points race had four straight top-10s when the PGA Tour returned in June, including a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Justin Thomas: Sitting atop the FedEx Cup standings and ranked No. 2 in the world, he has finished in the top 10 in nine of his 15 starts this year, with three wins. Has missed just three cuts this season.

Collin Morikawa: Just 23, the California native already captured the PGA Championship to win his first major, and trails only Thomas in the FedEx Cup standings. He has six top 10 finishes in 18 events played.

Jon Rahm: Ranked No. 1 in the world, he won the Memorial in July and has one victory in each of the last four seasons.

Rory McIlroy: He’d be a crowd favorite — if there were a crowd. When he has his entire game working (which hasn’t been lately), he’s tough to beat. No. 8 in the standings.

Tiger Woods: Sure, he’s back a ways in the standings at 49th, and he’s played only five events this year, but he does have a history here, having won in 2006 and tied for second on two other occasions. Needs one victory to break Sam Snead’s record for career wins.

Dustin Johnson: The former world No. 1 hits it long, which is an asset on this course, but he has been erratic since the restart. He missed the cut at the Memorial, but tied for second at the PGA three weeks later.

Webb Simpson: Third in the FedEx Cup standings and won at TPC Boston in 2011.

Cameron Champ: The long-bombing 25-year-old had a share of the final-round lead in the PGA before faltering a little down the stretch and settling for T10. Had a win this season, in the Safeway way back in September 2019.

Paul Casey: A low-profile veteran at 43, he has been playing well of late, with 10 straight rounds in the 60s coming in. Tied for second at the PGA.

Others: Phil Mickelson (2007), Adam Scott (2003), and Rickie Fowler (2015) have all won at TPC Boston.

The course

A view of the 12th fairway. —Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe

There will not be any surprises for the players returning to TPC Boston. There have been no changes to the course since the PGA Tour was last here two years ago, according to course superintendent Tom Brodeur.

That’s not to say that things will look exactly the same. In July, the PGA announced there would be no fans at events for the remainder of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means fewer temporary structures such as hospitality tents, thus a wider field of play.

“From our standpoint, we don’t have to mark as many things,” said Brodeur. “You start putting all that stuff out there, and it can impact our irrigation system. You lose the potential to irrigate certain things.”

The tournament is being played a little earlier than in years past, when it was held Labor Day Weekend, with the first round beginning on Friday and the winner crowned on Monday. The advantage to that, as Brodeur sees it, is two fewer weeks of the course being exposed to what has been a long, hot summer. But there’s also a down side.

“There’s very little chance of it getting cool in the middle of August,” said Brodeur. “The Labor Day event, we’d get two or three cool days most years.

“Other than that, it doesn’t seem much different to me, just that the likelihood of getting cool weather is less.”

This summer has presented a bit of a challenge, particularly for the turf. The combination of warm and humid weather in the morning, followed by windy and hot in the afternoon, proved to be tough to contend with.

“We’ve got a pretty good result, we think, but not perfect,” said Brodeur. “A few nicks and bruises for sure.”

Brodeur believes the rough will be a little more sparse than normal, while the greens appear to be in good shape.

“It’s going to be medium rough at best,” he said. “It’s been a long, dry summer, and the course looks like it’s been through a long, dry summer, and that’s OK. It’s kind of nice-looking in its own way.

“We kind of tend to a more natural look, and that is what it looks like. It’s not too forced. We’re not trying to outdo Mother Nature or anything.

“Our goal is to try to be as consistent as we can in how we present the course, and hopefully we will be again.”

The field

Pos.PlayerEventsPointsWinsTop 10s
1Justin Thomas152,45839
2Collin Morikawa181,90226
3Webb Simpson121,87827
4Bryson DeChambeau141,65719
5Sungjae Im231,63317
6Patrick Reed171,42617
7Daniel Berger141,34716
8Rory McIlroy121,32716
9Brendon Todd221,31623
10Jon Rahm121,29515
11Xander Schauffele151,25806
12Lanto Griffin1,15913
13Abraham Ancer171,09904
14Marc Leishman151,08613
15Dustin Johnson111,07114
16Sebastián Muñoz231,04513
17Kevin Na181,03614
18Hideki Matsuyama171,03004
19Tyrrell Hatton81,02515
20Cameron Champ1795112
21Adam Long2391203
22Kevin Streelman2190904
23Tony Finau1790706
Scottie Scheffler2090005
25Billy Horschel1989306
26Joaquin Niemann2087813
27Harris English1786705
28Viktor Hovland1784213
29Ryan Palmer1683804
30Cameron Smith1680712
31Byeong Hun An2076505
32Patrick Cantlay1074503
33Gary Woodland1574106
34Matthew Wolff1973902
35Tyler Duncan2373611
36Adam Scott872611
37Nick Taylor1672012
38Joel Dahmen2072005
39Tom Hoge2271603
40Kevin Kisner1871003
41Richy Werenski1570313
42Mark Hubbard2270103
43Brendan Steele1866903
44Adam Hadwin1565403
45Jason Day1565305
46Michael Thompson1864712
47Carlos Ortiz2063003
48Andrew Landry1962611
49Tiger Woods560412
50Dylan Frittelli2260403
51Matthew Fitzpatrick1360204
52Mackenzie Hughes1959703
53Danny Lee2058803
54Jim Herman1958111
55Paul Casey1355901
56Corey Conners2053501
57Max Homa1952604
58Maverick McNealy2152303
59J.T. Poston2151602
60Doc Redman2351401
61Sung Kang2151202
62Talor Gooch2250802
63Matt Kuchar1450201
64Charles Howell III1849203
65Denny McCarthy2248904
66Bubba Watson1848903
67Phil Mickelson1548802
68Henrik Norlander2248303
69Brian Harman2048001
70Xinjun Zhang47403
71Sepp Straka46603
72Harry Higgs2346502
73Harold Varner III2145701
74Bud Cauley1944302
75Vaughn Taylor1944202
76Brian Stuard43802
77Patrick Rodgers2643101
78Alex Noren1542803
79Pat Perez1742102
80Troy Merritt2141902
81Robby Shelton2241703
82Si Woo Kim2340901
83Chez Reavie2140802
84Nate Lashley1939502
85Ian Poulter1239201
86Matt Jones2238802
87Cameron Tringale1738101
88Rickie Fowler1338102
89Tommy Fleetwood1038001
90Jason Kokrak1837602
91Cameron Davis1937402
92Emiliano Grillo2237303
93Matthew NeSmith2237201
94Scott Harrington2137001
95Ryan Armour2036603
96Ryan Moore1536002
97Brooks Koepka1336002
98Brandt Snedeker1535801
99Louis Oosthuizen1135402
100Jordan Spieth1635403
101Russell Henley1835203
102Sam Ryder34902
103Sam Burns1834501
104Zach Johnson1733701
105Keith Mitchell2032801
106Zac Blair2232401
107Scott Brown2132301
108Brian Gay2232302
109Justin Rose1231302
110Kyoung-Hoon Lee31201
111Charley Hoffman1931102
112Keegan Bradley1930900
113Graeme McDowell1530501
114Adam Schenk2330400
115Lucas Glover2030301
116Luke List2129701
117Scott Stallings1929602
118Brice Garnett1829400
119Scott Piercy1829101
120Rory Sabbatini1929100
121Beau Hossler2128601
122Shane Lowry1228301
123Tom Lewis1128101
124Bo Hoag2128101
125Wyndham Clark2227601

SOURCEPGA Tour

Get Boston.com’s browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR