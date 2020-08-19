27 Things We Learned On Zoom With Ashley Benson

Last week, Ashley hopped on a Zoom call with us to talk about everything from her current quarantine obsessions and wildest fan stories, to her new sunglasses collab with Matt Bomer and Privé Revaux. Here’s everything she shared:

1. First, if anyone could play you in a movie, who would you pick?

I’m obsessed with Scarlett Johansson. We kind of look similar.

2. What TV shows/movies are you obsessed with right now?

I haven’t been watching that much TV, weirdly. But I just started watching American Pickle. It was very interesting. I’m a big fan of Seth Rogen. But yeah, I just started that last night and it’s pretty good!

3. What emoji do you use the most?

Weirdly, now I’ve been using that little dinosaur for everything. I don’t know why but that’s been my vibe.

4. What’s your wildest fan story?

So, I was at a Korean spa — I’ve told this before, but like, it’s just so insane that this happened. But I was in a Korean spa, and I was in the shower. And obviously, like, everyone is completely naked. This girl like came into my stall and was asking me questions like, “Who’s A? Who’s this?” whatever. And I was like, “Whoa, I’m literally naked.” She fully came into my shower stall and was having a conversation. I was just covering myself so embarrassed and being like, “What is happening?” Then she was asking for photos. I was like, “This is insane. Oh my god.”