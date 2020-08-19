240 new cases of COVID-19, 13 further deaths

Victoria has recorded 240 new coronavirus cases in the past hours.
A further 13 people in the state have died as a result of the pandemic.
The Department Health and Human Services announced the latest figures a short ago.
Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to provide further updates later this morning.
It followed following public outcry earlier that people could not drive within their 5km radius to exercise.
Alarming new Victoria Police data confirmed 16 people had been hit with the tough new $4957 infringement to date, after breaching quarantine protocols.