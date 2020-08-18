Yami Gautam sports a textured bob in her latest pictures



Yami Gautam is someone who has made her place in the film industry purely on her hard work and talent. She has always impressed the audience with her effortless acting and captivating looks. Yami’s style is also something that her fans adore. Be it ethnic or western, the actress flaunts all outfits with equal panache.

Today Yami’s hair stylist, Amit Thakur, took to Instagram to share two pictures of the actress looking radiant in a saree. However, what caught our attention was her pretty textured bob. Yami’s hair looked stunning as she posed for pictures. Don’t you agree?

