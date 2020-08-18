Worcester Red Sox unveil 9 jerseys for 2021 season

In a ceremony at Polar Park on Monday, the Worcester Red Sox revealed an assortment of new jerseys and caps that the team will wear when it officially takes the field in 2021.

Marking two years since the initial announcement of the move from Pawtucket to Worcester, team president Dr. Charles Steinberg, Major League players Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd, Lenny DiNardo, Steve Lyons, and Worcester native Ryan O’Rourke, as well as local construction workers helped unveil a total of nine new jerseys and six caps.

Fitted. WooSox On-Field Apparel is here. 📲 https://t.co/zBrMD6ONvU 🎙 & 🎶: @King3Productions pic.twitter.com/1dpHcZcKXZ — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 17, 2020

“Fans across the nation might learn how to spell Worcester’s name — and maybe even pronounce it,” joked Steinberg in a team announcement.

Construction of Polar Park in downtown Worcester remains on course for completion ahead of the start of the 2021 season, even after a seven-week pause in April and May due to COVID-19.

When the team does take the field, it will be with a variety of jerseys.

The lineup includes three blues, three whites, two reds, and one gray:

The inspiration for team’s look was drawn from a variety of local influences, including Worcester’s city emblem, the Harvey Ball smiley face, and the 19th century National League team, the Worcester Worcesters.