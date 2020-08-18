William Watson: WE/Xi conservatism

Article content continued

Trying to plan an economy, which WE/Xi conservatives would have the federal government attempt, is a fool’s game, even if some of the people playing it are as smart as, say, Mark Carney (though if he’s really smart, he knows he’s not smart enough for that).

One advantage of aging is that, before the darkness descends, you can recall past eras’ industrial-policy fads. First it was steel, then chemicals, then plastics and polymers, then digital, fibre optics, bio-tech and green tech and now all manner of catchy concepts: the internet of things (or was that last year?), 5G, AI, fintech and on and on. This is not to say Canadians should not be involved in these things, including with their own capital — just that we should not direct their efforts from on high, favouring whichever group of petitioners hires the most persuasive lobbying firm with the tightest connections to the ruling party.

What should conservatives do if we won’t let them play with the economy as if it were their own private Lego set or flow chart? They can think about incentives, how to free up markets so they work better, what to do about people who are poor — in short, the kinds of issues Don Drummond, Inez Hillel and Andrew Sharpe discuss elsewhere on this page — and get busy putting together a WE/Xi-free election platform based on them.