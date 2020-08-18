Why Tiffany Haddish Is Telling Women to “Stop Having Sex”

Tiffany Haddish appeared on the Aug. 17 episode of The Tonight Show and jokingly explained why she wants women to abstain from sex.

The topic came up after Jimmy Fallon asked the 40-year-old actress and comedian if her stand-up routine has changed since the start of the global coronavirus pandemic and protests for social justice.

“Definitely,” the Girls Trip star replied. “People are always asking me, ‘Tiffany, what can we do? What can we do to make changes?’ What I’ve incorporated in my comedy is something that I think that would work, that would change the systemic racism, the injustices that we all suffer. I think the key to it is: All women, just stop having sex. Everyone, just close their legs. Just shut it down.”

Haddish then quipped that this has “happened in history before” and that “wars have stopped because of this.”

“If every woman just said, ‘That’s it. I’m closing my legs until justice is served, until there is change,’ then things will be great,” she added.