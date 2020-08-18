‘Who is going to be responsible for his death?’: Family of dead Belarus protestor speaks out

Demonstrations continue to grip the Belarus capital Minsk for a second straight week, following a disputed election result that appeared to give longtime president Alexander Lukashenko a landslide victory.

Many who have taken to the streets say they”re witnessing the most brutal crackdown by police in the country’s recent history. State media has reported more than 6,000 people have been detained and at least 2 people have been killed.

Aleksandr Taraikovsky was one.

He attended a protest in Minsk on 10 August but died when an explosive device went off in his hand, according to an official report.

Taraikovsky’s partner Alena Herman disputes the conclusion and says after seeing his body it showed no evidence to support that.

“There were no signs of burns on his hands or on his body or on his head,” she said. “On his chest, there was what looked to me like a stitched-up wound and a big bruise.”

Alena says it took authorities two full days to notify the family of Taraikovsky’s death.

Lukashenko has defended the police crackdown and insists he is preventing his country from falling into chaos.

Herman says there’s been enough chaos already and wants a more honest investigation into her partner’s death.

“I want those responsible to be brought to justice,” she said.