White House chief of staff By

© . White House Chief of Staff Meadows arrives for coronavirus relief negotiations with Pelosi and Schumer at the U.S. Capitol in Washington



ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE () – No new high-level talks have been scheduled between the United States and China, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters aboard Air Force One following President Donald Trump’s visits to Arizona and Iowa on Monday.

Trump earlier told reporters that he had postponed an Aug. 15 review of the Phase 1 trade agreement signed with China in January given his frustration over Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meadows said those talks had not been rescheduled, but U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer remained in regular contact with his counterparts in China about its commitments under the trade agreement.