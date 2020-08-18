Wendy Williams Creeps People Out With Childhood Mementos of Her Son on His 20th Birthday

WENN

The talk show host reveals the bizarre keepsakes she has held onto since her son Kevin Hunter Jr. was born in an Instagram photo she shares to mark his milestone.

–

Every parent has her own way to keep memory of his/her kid’s childhood and Wendy Williams‘ is certainly unusual. The talk show host revealed the bizarre keepsakes she has held onto since her son Kevin Hunter Jr. was born on his 20th birthday.

Posting a birthday tribute to her son on Instagram, the 56-year-old television personality shared a photo of mementos that she keeps from Kevin Jr.’s childhood, including the remains of his first haircut, a tiny tennis shoe and her cervical stitches. Wendy said that she also keeps all of his teeth.

“Today is my biggest day! Son Kevin & I are celebrating his 20th birthday He’s in Miami & I’m in NYC, but love never stops,” she wrote in the caption. “If you look closely you’ll see remains of 1st hair cut, my cerclage is on sneaker, like a mom… I DO have all his teeth… I’m not a fan of cake, but today OK…for my son. What are you doing?”

<br />

A shocked fan didn’t hold back from commenting on her bizarre keepsakes, likening them to witchcraft practice. “What in the voodoo witchcraft is all that hair,” the said user quipped. Seemingly in disbelief of what he/she saw, another asked, “Hair?????” Another baffled user wrote, “I’m more concerned about the cerclage it’s the stitch(es) that hold your cervix closed. Whhhhyyyyy.”

A few others, however, could relate to Wendy as they claimed to have done similar things to keep memories of their kids’ childhood. “I knew I wasn’t the only that keeps that stuff. Happy birthday!!!” one of them said. Another shared, “I thought I was the only one who saved the cords. Now I know I’m not crazy like my kids said I was.”

Wendy shares Kevin Jr. with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter. The 20-year-old currently attends college in Miami.