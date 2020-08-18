Walmart warns people are starting to spend less as government aid dries up

Article content continued

The world’s largest retailer is parlaying its low prices, ubiquitous store network and improved website to capture a big share of pandemic-fuelled spending on food and other household essentials. It’s also looking to take a page from rival Amazon.com Inc.’s playbook by starting a subscription service later this year.

Brendan McDermid/ files

Walmart is planning to introduce the program, dubbed Walmart+, to help it hold onto the millions of new shoppers it has picked up during the pandemic. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said on a conference call Tuesday that the company is nearing the launch and will share more information “when appropriate.”

Walmart said gross profit margins in the quarter widened by 63 basis points as it sold more non-food items that deliver better profits, with demand for those items fuelled by government stimulus cheques. But its operating expenses as a percentage of sales — a key metric watched by investors — increased in part due to US$1.5 billion in COVID-related costs.

The results include a US$380-million charge for business restructuring, including layoffs. Walmart has been reorganizing its roughly 4,750 U.S. stores by reducing its corporate and field staff and consolidating divisions, Bloomberg News reported in July.

The retailer, which withdrew guidance in May, didn’t offer a fresh outlook on Tuesday due to uncertainty about the virus and the timing and scale of additional government stimulus spending.