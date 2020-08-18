Wall Street Opens Higher After Strong Housing Data; Dow up Pts By .com

© .



By Geoffrey Smith

.com — U.S. stock markets opened a tad higher on Tuesday but stronger-than-expected housing market data struggled to inject any real momentum, against a background of ongoing political uncertainty.

By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), the was up 14 points, or less than 0.1%, at 27,792 points. The , which failed in an attempt to post a new record high on Monday, was up 0.2%, while the was up 0.6%.

Earlier, the Census Bureau reported that U.S. had risen by 22% last month, their biggest monthly rise since 2016, to 1.496 million. That was well above analysts’ forecasts for an increase to 1.24 million, as was a similar increase in to 1.495 million.

Market participants took the numbers with a grain of salt, as analysts said they spoke to a surge in interest for single-family houses outside of major cities. As a result, city real estate prices may come under pressure, with attendant negative wealth effects on city home owners.

By the same token, the market also quickly shed its initial enthusiasm for Walmart (NYSE:)’s quarterly earnings. seeing them as less an illustration of consumer strength, than as a result of consumers concentrating their spending in the few outlets that were allowed to remain open during lockdown. Walmart stock still rose 0.6%.