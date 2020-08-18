Victoria aged care class action families expose alleged failings of residents

Sebastian Agnello is the lead plaintiff in the class action against Melbourne ‘s Epping Gardens aged care home, after his mother Carmela died in hospital following her treatment in the facility.

Melbourne’s Epping Gardens aged care facility experienced a COVID-19 outbreak that has since led to at least 205 COVID-19 cases so far. ()

She’d been sent for a standard check-up, but doctors found her dehydrated, riddled with infections and positive for COVID-19.

“She looked like a scared mouse, her eyes were rolling around in her head and she just didn’t know where she was,” Mr Agnello told .

The great-grandmother is one of at least 20 Epping Gardens residents to die from coronavirus, and there are still many others still struggling to survive.

Resident Maureen O’Brien, who has been moved from the facility to hospital, is now refusing to return.

Maureen O’Brien, who has been moved from the facility to hospital, is now refusing to return. (Supplied)

“Her next thought was, don’t send me back to Epping Gardens at all because you may as well finish me off,” her daughter, Donna, said.

She says her mother witnessed a baby shower allegedly held on-site at Epping Gardens during Melbourne’s lockdown period that included a large group of people.

“She was ringing her bell all night and no-one came… She struggled out to the nurses station and she saw a decent amount of people there,” Ms O’Brien said.

“She thought, well if there’s that many people here why couldn’t they answer my bell?”

Carmela Agnello pictured with family (Supplied)

All in attendance at the party, including some individuals from outside the facility, went on to test positive for coronavirus.

The class action lawsuit alleges Epping Gardens management breached resident contracts and failed in their duty of care.

Mr Agnello’s family say they want the company deregistered.

“Everyone’s talking, I see Daniel Andrews talking, I see Scott Morrison talking, but are we acting? Are we making changes?” his wife, Suzanne, said.

“My mother-in-law didn’t deserve what happened to her in her last three days of life, truthfully.”

Any trial linked to the class action could still be at least 12 months away, but lawyers behind the movement have said more families are joining the lawsuit every day and is motivating others to also consider legal action.

Epping Gardens management has denied any claims of neglect.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348