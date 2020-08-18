Vanstar Announces Resignation of Mr. Sebastien Plouffe

THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO US WIRE SERVICES FOR UNITED STATES DISTRIBUTION.

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The management of Vanstar Mining Resources announces the resignation of Mr. Sebastien Plouffe, as director and VP – Public Relation, effective today.

“Mr. Plouffe had been very helpful in Vanstar’s success and we thank him for his constant effort to improve Vanstar’s value since day 1 of his involvement with the company”, commented Mr. Jonathan Hamel, interim CEO.

“I am very happy and proud with the opportunity I had to be involved with Vanstar. As a team worker, I consider, humbly, that my proactive work ethic and effort helped to increase the value of the company and brought it to another level. The Nelligan project still has a huge potential and I look forward to see the future drilling results and the development of the company. I wish the best to the company and their shareholders”, mentioned Mr. Sebastien Plouffe.

