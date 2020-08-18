‘Utopia’: Premiere Date Set for Amazon Series From Gillian Flynn

RELATED STORIES

Another harrowing pandemic is headed our way this fall — but this one, fortunately, is fictional.

Amazon announced Tuesday that its conspiracy thriller Utopia will drop on Friday, Sept. 25. Based on the British series of the same name, the eight-episode project follows five fans of a (seemingly) fictional comic called Utopia.

But after meeting online and bonding over their obsession, the group begins to unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of Utopia, realizing that the comic’s threats to humanity aren’t made-up, but very real. The high-stakes adventure brings them face-to-face with Jessica Hyde, the comic’s famed central character, who joins them on their mission to save the world.

Utopia stars film actor John Cusack (in his first series-regular TV role), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Desmin Borges (You’re the Worst), Dan Byrd (Cougar Town), Ashleigh LaThrop (The Handmaid’s Tale), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Javon “Wanna” Walton (Euphoria), Christopher Denham (Manhattan), Cory Michael Smith (Gotham), Sasha Lane (Hellboy) and relative newcomer Farrah Mackenzie.

Best-selling author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects) serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Check out a new, two-minute trailer for the series above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be watching Utopia when it drops.