Users spent $50B in H1 2020 on mobile apps, up 10% from H2 2019, and the average user spent or 4.3 hours on mobile in April 2020, up 20% from 2019 (Dean Takahashi/VentureBeat)

Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
Users spent $50B in H1 2020 on mobile apps, up 10% from H2 2019, and the average user spent or 4.3 hours on mobile in April 2020, up 20% from 2019 — In the worst of times, we reached for our smartphones. It’s no surprise that consumers spent 1.6 trillion hours on their mobile devices …
Users spent $50B in H1 2020 on mobile apps, up 10% from H2 2019, and the average user spent or 4.3 hours on mobile in April 2020, up 20% from 2019
