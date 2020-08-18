Home Technology Users spent $50B in H1 2020 on mobile apps, up 10% from...

Users spent $50B in H1 2020 on mobile apps, up 10% from H2 2019, and the average user spent or 4.3 hours on mobile in April 2020, up 20% from 2019 (Dean Takahashi/VentureBeat)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:

Users spent $50B in H1 2020 on mobile apps, up 10% from H2 2019, and the average user spent or 4.3 hours on mobile in April 2020, up 20% from 2019  —  In the worst of times, we reached for our smartphones.  It’s no surprise that consumers spent 1.6 trillion hours on their mobile devices …

RELATED ARTICLES

©