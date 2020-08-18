UK COVID lending to businesses nears 53 billion pounds By

© . FILE PHOTO: People walk in an office in the financial centre of Canary Wharf
LONDON () – British banks’ lending to businesses under government-backed COVID-19 loan schemes neared 53 billion pounds ($69.7 billion) as of last weekend, weekly finance ministry figures showed on Tuesday.
Lending across the government’s three main programmes for small, medium and large businesses rose to a total 52.65 billion pounds as of Aug. 16, up from 51.77 billion pounds the week before.
