U.S. considering additional sanctions on Venezuela to halt fuel transactions: Bloomberg By

() – The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing additional sanctions on Venezuela aimed at halting the remaining fuel transactions permitted with the Latin American country, Bloomberg reported late on Tuesday.
The step could target crude swaps with companies in Europe and Asia, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The sanctions have not been finalized and talks are ongoing, according to Bloomberg https://bloom.bg/3iWlL0m.
