These Samsung phones and tablets will get three Android OS updates

Samsung announced at its virtual Unpacked event earlier this month that it would roll out “three generations” of Android OS updates to its flagship Galaxy S and Note series phones. The company has now released a list of devices eligible for three OS updates, which includes a few mid-range Galaxy A series phones and some Galaxy tablets as well.

Janghyun Yoon, Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung, said in a statement:

Samsung is committed to supporting our users to fully enjoy the latest mobile experiences while they are using Galaxy devices.As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands. By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available.

Here’s the list of Samsung Galaxy devices that are eligible to receive three generations of Android OS upgrades:

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 + 5G

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 10 5G

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Fold 5G

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Tab S7 5G

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51 phones, which were launched in December last year with Android 10 out of the box, will get updated to Android 11, Android 12, and Android 13. Along with OS upgrades, the devices will also receive regular security updates from Samsung.

Older Samsung phones like the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, which have already received the Android 10 update, will now get two additional OS updates until 2021.