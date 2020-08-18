The Landmark IPO of VeriSilicon (688521.SH) on Shanghai STAR Market

Article content

SHANGHAI — VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) today successfully landed on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, China.

VeriSilicon priced its IPO at RMB38.53 per share, the offering raised approximately RMB1.86 billion, giving the company a total market value of RMB$18.6 billion. When the stock market opened, VeriSilicon’s stock price instantly soared to 150 RMB/share, an increase of 289.31%.

VeriSilicon is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-round, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. According to IPnest statistics, in 2019, VeriSilicon ranked 1st in mainland China and 7th worldwide for IP license revenue. In addition, the company has many successful IC design and tapeout experiences at advanced process nodes including 14nm/10nm/7nm FinFET and 28nm/22nm FD-SOI, and has begun the research and development at 5nm FinFET as well as new generation FD-SOI process.