The Ellen DeGeneres Show Fires 3 Producers Amid “Toxic” Work Environment Allegations

Similarly, Warner Bros. expressed their commitment to hearing the concerns of “as many people as possible attached” to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

A previous statement read, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show is, and has always strived to be, a place that brings positivity to the world. And though not all of the allegations were corroborated, we are disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management. We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them.”

In response to Leman’s departure, his attorney tells E! News, “The fact that a deeply flawed article has led to the termination of an innocent man – a popular figure and a creative force behind the ‘Ellen’ show and a string of other projects produced with Ellen – is shocking. Kevin is devastated by being scapegoated and is not yet ready to comment.”

E! News has reached out to Glavin and Norman but did not hear back.