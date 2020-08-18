The ‘All Pro First Team wide receivers’ quiz

Dez Bryant has not played in an NFL game since the 2017 season, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to officially hang ’em up. When we last saw the 31-year-old free agent, he had just signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints, only to tear his achilles tendon before getting into a game. Fast forward a few years and to a report yesterday that Dez will workout with the Baltimore Ravens this week. He may be a long shot to actually make the team, but the Ravens could still use another wideout, and it’s hard to imagine there being a better possible landing spot for the former All-Pro than with the team that scored the most points in 2019.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. The Ravens have never had a receiver make the All-Pro First Team, something Bryant accomplished during his tenure in Big D. With that in mind, how many of the last wide receivers to make the AP All-Pro First Team in the Super Bowl era (1967-present) for every NFL franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!