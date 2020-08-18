Tennessee Titans won’t have fans for home opener

One day after the Kansas City Chiefs reduced the capacity for Arrowhead Stadium for the 2020 season held amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Tennessee Titans announced that fans won’t be permitted to attend the club’s home opener versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 20.

It’s not all bad news, however, for Tennessee fans anxious to watch football in person this fall. Via the club’s official statement, Michael C. Caldwell MD MPH, Director and Chief Medical Officer, Nashville Metro Public Health Department, said:

“Though the time to open its gates isn’t quite here yet, the good news is that the Titans have the right road map. I’m confident that the plan we created together is a careful, well-rounded design that will provide a large degree of protection for fans attending games in the hopefully near future. I know the team has made the necessary preparations to implement significant safety measures when the time comes.”

Spectators attending Nissan Stadium any point this year will be required to wear masks or other face coverings and will be asked to maintain social distancing throughout the venue. Updates on if and when fans can attend Titans games will be provided at a later time.

Along with the Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots are among franchises that have already drastically reduced stadium capacities due to the uncontrolled virus outbreak.

The New York Giants, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, and Washington Football Team have confirmed fans won’t attend any games during the 2020 season.

The Green Bay Packers won’t welcome fans back to Lambeau Field until Nov. 1 at the earliest. On Monday, the Chicago Bears informed season-ticket holders that spectators won’t be allowed to attend games held at Soldier Field until “it is deemed safe and appropriate.”

The Bears provided no additional timetable.