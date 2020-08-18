Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged in Alleged Murder for Hire Plot of His Nephew

The ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ star and producer has been arrested on federal charges stemming from the 2016 killing of his 18-year-old nephew Andre Montgomery.

An investigation into the death of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie” star Miss Robbie‘s grandson has led to a shocking turn of event. Her own son James Timothy Norman a.k.a. Tim Norman, who was also a star on the reality series, has been arrested on federal charges stemming from the 2016 killing of his 18-year-old nephew Andre Montgomery.

Norman, who also produced the OWN docuseries, has been charged with of a murder for hire in exchange for money that resulted in the death of his nephew. According to documents, prosecutors believe the 41-year-old conspired with an exotic dancer named Terica Ellis as well as others to set Montgomery up to be murdered.

In March 2016, Norman allegedly communicated with Ellis on burner phones in the days leading up to Montgomery’s murder. Ellis, residing in Memphis, Tennessee, told Montgomery that she planned to meet him in St. Louis. On March 13, 2016, one day before Montgomery’s death, Norman also flew from his home in Los Angeles to St. Louis.

Prosecutors claim on the day of the murder, Ellis got Montgomery’s location and placed a call to Norman. Shortly after that, at 8 P.M., Montgomery, who was featured on “Welcome to Sweetie Pie”, was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Road in St. Louis. The feds claim they ping’d Ellis’ phone near the scene of the crime.

Immediately after Montgomery’s murder, Ellis allegedly called Norman and left the town. She also deposited over $9,000 in cash into various bank accounts in the days following the murder. One week later, Norman is said to have contacted a life insurance company to collect $450,000 life insurance policy he had on his nephew with him as the sole beneficiary.

Ellis has also been charged in the murder for his plot. Both are being held in federal custody.