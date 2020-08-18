Sweden turns down Norwegian Air’s credit guarantee application By

© . FILE PHOTO: Norwegian Air Sweden Boeing 737-800 plane SE-RRJ approaches Riga International Airport in Riga
STOCKHOLM () – The Swedish National Debt Office said on Tuesday it had rejected an application by Norwegian Air’s (OL:) Swedish branch for a state credit guarantee under a guarantee programme for airlines.
“The Debt Office’s assessment in regard to Norwegian is that as of 31 December 2019 there was a very high risk that Norwegian would not be able to fulfil its financial commitments and that the company was not deemed capable then of managing further indebtedness,” it said in a statement.
