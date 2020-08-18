Sweatpants craze and DIY patios: What the pandemic has taught design-led businesses—so far

The COVID-19 pandemic has sent shockwaves through two key design-led industries: home furnishings and apparel. Border closures scuttled the constant caravans of interior design and luxury fashion shows in Milan, London, New York, and Paris. In much of the world, shoppers remain hunkered down at home. Retailers including Muji USA, Bombay & Co, Barneys, Brooks Brothers, J. Crew and Nieman Marcus have toppled into bankruptcy.

And yet, in both sectors, there is growth amid the rubble.

The Wall Street Journal noted this weekend that the outbreak has proved a surprise bonanza for U.S. home-improvement giants Home Depot and Lowes. At the former, sales rose 6.4% in the quarter ended May 3, more than double growth a year ago; at the latter, sales jumped 12% in the spring quarter above last year.

“Americans, stuck at home without much to do, started painting, building, fixing and decorating,” explains the Journal. “Government stimulus checks buoyed long-delayed home improvements, as did less money spent on restaurants and summer travel.” (A helpful companion piece explores the new ethos of home-renovation: all-white kitchens are out, apparently, while expansive outdoor decks and patios are all-the-rage.)

The pandemic has proved an even bigger boon for Wayfair, the online furniture seller, which posted a $274 million profit in the three months to June 30, its first since going public in 2014. Sales surged to $4.3 billion, up 83% from the same period last year, and the company expanded its active customer base to 26 million, a 46% year-on-year gain. CEO Niraj Shah says Wayfair picked up “a year’s worth” of new customers in just the last quarter.

IKEA, too, is a winner. The Swedish furniture giant had to close about 80% of its 433 stores in 50 countries because of the pandemic. In Europe, some locations didn’t reopen until late May, after being closed for two months. But customers came stampeding back. Jesper Brodin, chief executive of Ingka Group, the parent company that holds and operates most IKEA stores, confessed to the Economist his astonishment that reopenings in Europe became “an effort in crowd control.”

In Britain, meanwhile, The Guardian reports that the surge in “pandemic makeovers” has triggered an epidemic of “flytipping” (illegal dumping) because consumers are buying new furniture faster than local rubbish collectors can get rid of their old stuff.

The cover story of the latest New York Times Sunday Magazine weaves a similar tale about Entireworld, a little-known line of sweatsuits, T-shirts and underwear, that has become a runaway success during the pandemic—even as the rest of the fashion industry seems to be unraveling.

The brand is the creation of Los Angeles-based designer/entrepreneur Scott Sternberg, who initially feared the pandemic meant certain doom. That was a painful prospect for Sternberg; his previous company, a red-hot line called Band of Outsiders, flamed out in 2015. Instead, Entireworld’s sales took off in mid-March. By April, when U.S. clothing sales tanked 79%, Entireworld’s sales climbed by nearly 700%, leaving Sternberg scrambling to keep up with demand.

As the profile’s wry title, “Sweatpants Forever,” implies, one reason for Entireworld’s success might be that its main products are just the thing for schlepping in place: loose-fitting basics that come in cheery colors and at affordable prices.

But author Irina Aleksander also argues that Entireworld is thriving while bigger labels flail because Sternberg has shunned the entire global fashion machine. Instead of jumping on the ever-accelerating hamster-wheel of fashion “seasons,” designing increasingly over-the-top haute couture to get noticed at shows by the fashion press, and adding evermore bizarre flourishes to his clothing just because the retail buyer demands something “exclusive,” Entireworld sells “direct-to-consumer” via its own website.

It may be too soon to distill the lessons from these case studies. But at the very least they suggest that, for design-led business in the post-pandemic era, the road to survival lies in returning to basics, democratizing design by making it accessible for everyone, and using technology to move closer to customers.

