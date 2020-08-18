Swans Dane Rampe ruled out for season, Carlton’s Mitch McGovern suffers setback

The Sydney Swans have been dealt a cruel blow to star defender Dane Rampe who’s been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a broken hand.

Rampe underwent surgery last month and had a metal plate inserted to repair the break after suffering a fracture in his hand back in Round 8.

Despite playing for Sydney over the past three weeks, Swans coach John Longmire confirmed the 2016 All-Australian would not return for the remainder of the season after the plate he had inserted dislodged.

“He had the plate inserted in that hand and he was given the all-clear to play,” Longmire said.

Dane Rampe. (Getty)

“Last night he had a scan and we found out that the plate has been dislodged again, so he’ll be out for the rest of the season. It’s obviously very important that he gets that right now, so it’s really unfortunate.

“I think it’s our ninth player ruled out for the season, so it’s unfortunate. He’s obviously one of our most important players and he’s our co-captain, so it’s disappointing for him.”

Carlton forward Mitch McGovern is set to remain on the sidelines for at least another two to three weeks after suffering a hamstring injury back in Round 8.

“He got a little bit tight in training last week so we’ve had to pull him back a little bit,” Club Director of High-Performance Andrew Russell said.

“We’ll build him back up to play whenever that is, it certainly won’t be in the next week or two.”

Mitch McGovern (Getty)

But there is good news with Marc Pittonet and Jack Martin likely to be in the mix for selection this Friday when the Blues take on the Suns.

“Jack’s calf has settled down well: he’s a good chance to play,” Russell said.

“He’s not a certainty, but we feel he’s on track to play this week and he’ll be tested later in the week.”

Meanwhile, the Giants are expected to welcome back defender Phil Davis and forward Toby Greene when GWS takes on in the in-form Eagles on Sunday.

Greene had been out due to a hamstring injury he suffered back in round 9 while Davis injured his knee against Essendon earlier this month.

“We expect them both to play and they’re both important leaders of our team,” Giants defender Heath Shaw said.

“We have our main training session Thursday.”