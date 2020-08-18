Summer Walker Slammed for Mom-Shaming People Who Feed Their Babies Infant Formula

Instagram

Taking to her Finsta account, the ‘Girls Need Love’ singer says, ‘Y’all weird for even giving babies that processed government s**t,’ urging them to feed their babies fruits and veggies.

Summer Walker is currently facing backlash over something she said on social media. The R&B singer took to her Finsta account to mom-shame all the women who decided to feed their babies with infant formulas instead of fresh food, and a number of people were not having it.

In one of the posts, she wrote, “Y’all weird for even giving babies that processed government s**t. Throw some real fruits/veggies in a blender and give it to them.” She later added in a separate post, “Yes I’ll debate w you in my dm’s it’s fun mental stimulation lol.”

People really slid into her DMs to debate with her, and Summer decided to post a screenshot of their private exchange. The person pointed out that making sure one’s baby eats fresh food three times a day is very pricey hence why many people decide to go with infant formula. In response to this, the singer said, “To feed the child Daily 1.67 Meal 1 pear 43 cent Meal 2 apple 74 cent Meal 3 peas 50 cent 11.69 weekly And they drink water so it’s cheaper 23.38 for 2 weeks.”

<br />

Reading her post, many people decided to slam her by pointing out that Summer didn’t have any rights to criticize mothers when she doesn’t even have children of her own. “Sounds good but clearly you don’t have a kid & it’s not that simple. Sis said pear,apples,peas?! Bye,” one person said. “If you don’t have a child you cannot tell someone else how and what to feed their child,” another commented.

“This sound stupid. How you gona feed a baby only fruits. Do ya not know the vitamins contained in formula? Just breast feed then,” someone else wrote. “She don’t have no kids lol breast feeding and making your own food is great but some women need to supplement with formula, a pear and water is NOT proper nutrition, you just find the best formula and pray over your baby,” another one said.