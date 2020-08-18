Strava fitness app for iPhone expands goals feature to any activity, more

Strava may be best known for tracking cycling, running, and swimming but it’s able to track over 30 fitness activities. Now users can create goals based on any of the activity categories, including elevation and monthly goals.

Strava announced the new functionality for its goals features this week that come with the subscription version of its app. In addition to expanding the activity types past running, cycling, and swimming for goals, athletes can set a target for elevation. The goals feature is now located in the Training tab of the app.

Previously, users could set weekly and year goals, now monthly goals are also an option. And another nice touch is allowing athletes to set goals as private.

Strava highlighted the value of using goals in its Year in Sport 2019 report citing “athletes setting a goal of three activities a week instead of two tended to be more consistent, resulting in 2x more activities over the year.”

Set goals for all sport types: Historically, athletes could set goals for running, cycling, and swimming. Athletes can now set goals for all 30+ sport types tracked on Strava.

Set elevation goals: Athletes can now set goals related to elevation, as well as existing metrics – time, distance, and power meter data.

Set monthly goals: Athletes can set monthly goals for themselves along with the existing weekly and yearly goals.

Make goals private: The Goals feature has now been moved to the Training Tab, which makes goals private to the individual athlete.

Strava is a free download from the App Store with the goals features available with the premium subscription that runs $8/month or $60/year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: