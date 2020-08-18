Home Technology SpyCloud, which offers account takeover and fraud investigation tools, raises $30M Series...

SpyCloud, which offers account takeover and fraud investigation tools, raises $30M Series C led by Centana Growth Partners, bringing its total raised to ~$60M (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:

SpyCloud, which offers account takeover and fraud investigation tools, raises $30M Series C led by Centana Growth Partners, bringing its total raised to ~$60M  —  Cybersecurity firm SpyCloud today closed a $30 million venture financing round, which cofounder and CEO Ted Ross says will be used …

