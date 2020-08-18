Spotted: Gulzar waves out to the shutterbugs on his birthday



Renowned writer Gulzar turns 86 today. He is a celebrated artiste in the world of Hindi cinema as dialogues and songs written by him are etched in people’s hearts. He is loved for his power to emote beautifully through words. Gulzar is surely one of the most revered writers of all time and therefore on his birthday today the media gathered outside his residence to catch a glimpse of him.





He happily obliged the shutterbugs as he waved out to them this evening. Take a look at the pictures from the spot.