SpaceChain Claims To Have Signed Outer Space’s First Multisig BTC Transaction By Cointelegraph

SpaceChain Claims To Have Signed Outer Space’s First Multisig BTC Transaction
According to an announcement published on August 18, SpaceChain has successfully demonstrated the first use of blockchain hardware on the International Space Station, or ISS. This feat was made possible through a collaboration with the European Space Agency, which appears to have provided funding, hardware, and general support to the project.
The transaction was conducted by SpaceChain co-founder and CTO Jeff Garzik, who said that successfully signing this BTC transaction marks progress toward SpaceChain’s goal of building a secure, open source, and immutable blockchain satellite network.
