Sonali Bendre opts for a casual yet chic outfit for her latest outing



Sonali Bendre battled cancer and came out a winner. She has gone through a lot in the process but her zeal to live happily has always overpowered the negatives. Sonali is fit and fine now and the actress often gets clicked out and about with her family and friends. But, due to the lockdown, we hadn’t spotted her in a while. However, today, the shutterbugs snapped the beauty post her salon session.



What grabbed our attention was her casual, comfy and yet chic outfit. A mud-coloured pair of parallel pants and a colourful T-shirt with stripes, the actress made her simple look fashionable with ease. She was spotted with her mask on to keep herself safe and protected as she headed towards her ride post her salon session. Check out her latest pictures below…