Smith-Schuster won’t hold out, hopes to stay with Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster says that despite his contract, he has no plans to sit out for any part of the upcoming season and still hopes that he will be able to play with the Steelers beyond the 2020 season.

“I’m not going to be the type of guy who sits out,” Smith-Schuster said, via the Steelers’ official website. “Right now, I’m not worried about (a new contract). It’s more so just about playing ball … For me, I would love to be a Steeler, but at the end of the day, I’m here to play ball and win games for the team and for the organization.”

Smith-Schuster is on the final year of his rookie deal and is set to only make $1.3 million despite being Pittsburgh’s top offensive weapon. The Steelers are certainly familiar with lengthy, difficult contract disputes with star players, such as running back Le’Veon Bell holding out an entire season, so hearing that Smith-Schuster has no plans to hold out should be a massive relief for the team. The 23-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Last season was a bit disappointing for Smith-Schuster, as he only caught 42 passes for 552 yards and three touchdowns. However, Ben Roethlisberger missed 14 games last season and Smith-Schuster was forced to catch passes from Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges. With Roethlisberger set to return, Smith-Schuster may be set for a bounce-back season in 2020, especially if he is hoping to get a big payday for his next contract.