Sia Unapologetic for Using Toilet During On-Air Radio Interview

WENN

Pop star Sia Furler left the hosts of an Australian radio show stunned during an interview on Monday, August 17, when she chose to use the toilet during the on-air chat.

The “Chandelier” singer called into Nova’s “Ash, Kip & Luttsy with Susie” from her home in Los Angeles and left the presenters shaking their heads when they heard a loud flush from her bathroom.

“Hang on, did you just take a p**s?” Nova co-host David ‘Luttsy’ Lutteral asked, prompting the star to respond, “Yeah, you heard me and I flushed too; I have no shame… Stars are just like us.”

<br />

One of the presenters then joked, “Why don’t you take a s**t and we’ll get the whole thing,” with Sia laughing, “Unfortunately, I don’t need to take a s**t.”